One Of Your Favorite Spots in the Village of East Davenport Has Closed
By Sarah Stringer
2 days ago
A popular restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has closed its doors. Bayside Bistro announced the closure today (Tuesday) in a Facebook post, which also mentioned that they're not going to be leaving Davenport, just the Village location. The post also said that they're looking for another location...
A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
A new business has opened up in Downtown Davenport and they are...one might say...ballooning. Isa Balloon Design and More opened last week on East 2nd Street in Davenport. As you can probably guess by the name, they specialize in balloon designs, like arches, columns, marquees, centerpieces, yard/party poles, and balloon sculptures, and offer their services and designs for corporate events.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
Red, White, & Boom is happening Sunday, July 3, 2022. The weather will be pretty perfect and everyone will be celebrating America's 246th birthday. A lot of people will be downtown all weekend long, especially leading up to the fireworks. The City of Davenport has announced parking details ahead of Sunday's festivities to make sure you're prepared.
With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night through August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.
There's nothing better, in my book, than a good city wide party. There's a certain feeling you get when everyone is involved and eager to have a great time together. Small towns are the best at this. I love seeing people from high school that I haven't seen for years. Running into my parents friends who are happy to be out and about.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the Figge Art Museum prepares to welcome a new collection of art from Oklahoma, continued financial support is allowing the museum to waive admission this July. Entrance to Figge will be admission-free for the month of July 2022 following continued contributions from Jill and Cal...
The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Davenport convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Monday in the Lucky for Life® game. The big win came just a handful of days after a Cedar Rapids couple claimed the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings.
The 4th of July is nearly upon us, and falls on Monday, giving a three day weekend. Here's a quick list of communities celebrating the 4th with fireworks displays. Thrill on the Hill at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo. Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date is July 3. Orion Fireworks...
Muscatine, IA – According to the statement, during the 5-day, 40-hour course firefighters were introduced to the hazards of confined spaces, mitigating hazards in confined spaces utilizing lock out/tag out (control of hazardous energy sources), air monitoring of confined space atmospheres, and ventilation of confined spaces. Officials said that...
