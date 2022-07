GENEVA (AP) — FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system. FIFA said Friday it is ready to launch semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) that uses multiple cameras to track player movements plus a sensor in the ball — and will quickly show 3D images on stadium screens at the tournament to help fans understand the referee’s call.

