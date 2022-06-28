ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Hisense's new OLED TV looks perfect for PS5 gamers

By Max Slater-Robins
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Anyone looking for the best gaming TV to play PS5 games on has a new contender: the Hisense A9G, a beautiful OLED TV that (hopefully) won't break the bank.

But why is the Hisense A9G OLED TV, as revealed by Hisense , so good for gaming? The 65-inch OLED TV panel includes a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning that a powerful consoles, like the PS5 or Xbox Series X , can push games to their absolute limit.

To make this possible, Hisense has done something clever: adding two HDMI 2.1 ports, capable of relaying 120Hz content. In practice, this means that the A9G can support both the Xbox Series X and PS5 at once.

One of the HDMI sockets also has eARC, meaning that you can hook up one of the best soundbars and have it work flawlessly straight out of the box.

And if all of that wasn't enough, the A9G has two standard HDMI 2.0 ports, too.

Hisense has also added a new feature that the company calls "Sonic Screen", a vibrating screen-based speaker system that is similar to those found on high-end Sony TVs. Basically, here at T3 we can't wait to try it out.

Hisense says the 65-inch A9G will retail for £2,229 (around $2,800) in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy2Ff_0gOYdV9100

Today's best gaming TVs and the PS5 are a perfect match. (Image credit: Images of all products: Sony)

The best OLED TVs

Finding the best OLED TV is hard, especially if you're on a tight-ish budget.

Companies are increasingly catering to more mid-range OLED TVs – and there have even been some positive developments towards getting a cheap OLED TV – but the difficulty of producing the panels means they are generally expensive.

Luckily, with more manufactures entering the fold, OLED TVs, and other high-end options like 8K TVs , should become cheaper over time.

Right now we recommend the LG C2 as the best OLED TV for most gamers, so be sure to check that panel out, too, if you're currently in the market for a serious TV upgrade.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Sony Tv#Video Game#The Hisense A9g#The A9g
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

203
Followers
627
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy