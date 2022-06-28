Serial robber strikes again, targeting his 9th downtown bank since May

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars parked around the Chicago area. Police say the thieves pull up in car alongside parked cars, climb underneath, and remove the converters in just a minute or two. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police on Thursday issued a warning about more than a dozen catalytic converter thefts. These particular thefts were all on the Northwest Side, but it seems really no neighborhood is off limits. If you hear the sound of someone power-sawing through metal coming from your parked car, chances are the catalytic converter is about...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO