Serial robber strikes again, targeting his 9th downtown bank since May

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prolific bank robber pulled off his ninth downtown bank robbery since May 2 on Monday afternoon, according to the FBI. This time, he targeted a bank in River North, marking his first hold-up...

23rd psalm
3d ago

Oh this guys good! gets the money without a single shot being fired or a single casualty, no babies or kids murdered or seniors and women or poor people burglarized, at least he's not a crazed psychotic killer with a gun who just kills and hurt people for no reason.

Federal carjacking and gun charges are filed against 3 alleged hijackers, including one who hid in a Northwestern Medical School building

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced federal carjacking and firearms charges today against three men who allegedly hijacked drivers in the city this spring. “Our message to would-be carjackers is simple,” U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement. “Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time.”
Video shows armed robbers shooting at a victim in Lincoln Park

A doorbell surveillance camera captured footage of a gunman shooting at a robbery victim during a hold-up near the Armitage Brown Line station on Friday morning. No one was injured by the gunfire, but the robbery crew went on to commit two more armed robberies moments later in Lakeview. No arrests have been made.
Chicago cop shot dead

CHICAGO (SCS) — A Chicago police officer was shot and seriously injured while responding to a domestic incident Friday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown said at around 8.30am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Upon...
Man radioed fake “10-1” police emergency as hundreds of teens converged on the Belmont CTA station Monday, prosecutors say

A Chicago man faces felony charges for allegedly radioing a fake “10-1” police emergency that sent dozens of cops racing to the Belmont CTA station as a large crowd of young people descended on the area Monday night. Coincidentally, real police officers declared their own 10-1 about an hour later as they tried to manage the growing crowd.
Man wanted in Heart of Chicago hit-and-run turns himself in to police

CHICAGO - A driver who was wanted for striking a bicyclist and fleeing the scene in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood last March turned himself in to police Wednesday. Luis Cruz, 38, was driving southbound on March 18 in the 1700 block of West 19th Street when he struck a 54-year-old bicyclist, causing serious injuries, before fleeing the scene, police said.
Pair charged in violent robberies at Belmont Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man and woman were charged in a pair of attacks and robberies Wednesday morning at the CTA Belmont Red Line station on the North Side. Sean Harris, 24, and Eva Watts, 20, were accused pushing a 46-year-old man to the ground and beating him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
Scammer pretended to be Chicago cop, illegally searched bag — BBB issues warning

CHICAGO - A warning from the Better Business Bureau, as scammers are increasingly impersonating Chicago-area police officers to steal your money and identity. Early Thursday morning, a 36-year-old man says he was threatened and assaulted by another man who claimed to be a police officer. It happened at the CTA Red Line Addison stop around 1 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
Chicago man charged in Bridgeport carjacking, armed robbery

CHICAGO - A man was charged with carjacking and robbing another man last January in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Darius Thurmond, 22, was arrested Wednesday in south suburban Maywood and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, police said. Thurmond is accused of stealing the car and...
Catalytic converter thieves are on the loose around Chicago, and they act fast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars parked around the Chicago area. Police say the thieves pull up in car alongside parked cars, climb underneath, and remove the converters in just a minute or two. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police on Thursday issued a warning about more than a dozen catalytic converter thefts.  These particular thefts were all on the Northwest Side, but it seems really no neighborhood is off limits. If you hear the sound of someone power-sawing through metal coming from your parked car, chances are the catalytic converter is about...
Chicago Police issue alert after carjacking, armed robberies throughout the city overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a community alert after a spree of armed robberies following a carjacking in the city Wednesday morning.The incidents happened within minutes of each other in the Pilsen, West Loop, Logan Square, and Lincoln Park neighborhoods between the hours of 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. Police said the offenders armed with a handgun would demand the victim's vehicle and personal property, then use the vehicle to commit street robberies. Incident times and locations:·         1700 block of West 21st Street, June 29, 2022, at 12:45 a.m.·         1100 block of West...
