ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Streetwear OG Leah McSweeney takes a victory lap

By Nadine Smith
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she gained a new fanbase as the proudly outspoken downtown “It Girl” on Real Housewives of New York City, Leah McSweeney was one of the most determined women at the forefront of streetwear in the 2000s. With her brand Married to the Mob, McSweeney took bold...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Marilyn Monroe wears Balenciaga and Fendi in these NFTs

Marilyn Monroe is still gracing magazine covers nearly 60 years after her passing thanks to digital rendering. The fourth issue of CR Fashion Book China features the late star styled in runway pieces from Miu Miu and Balenciaga, as well as in digital garments from Tribute Brand. Each of the eight looks will also drop as NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fashion magazine’s Marilyn Monroe photo spread prompts outrage

CR Fashion Book China has sparked outrage for including digitally reimagined images of Marilyn Monroe on the cover of its upcoming magazine issue.For CR China’s fourth issue, the publication crafted a photoshoot starring a digitized, modernized version of Monroe in order to showcase what the late fashion icon might have looked if her cultural influence and popularity had occurred today.The magazine’s issue, which is already available on international newsstands, will consist of eight different covers that were digitally curated by CR’s Founder and Creative Director, Carine Roitfeld.In a piece written by CR Fashion Book’s Vienna Vernose, Roitfeld discussed Monroe’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Devin Booker For Malibu Getaway After Breakup: Photos

Kendall Jenner was spotted in public with Devin Booker just days after news broke that they ended their two-year romance. The reality star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, spent time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, California on Sunday (June 26). In photos that can be seen HERE, Kendall and Devin smiled while looking at each other, almost in a flirtatious way. They both wore sunglasses and dressed casually for the outdoor outing. Are Kendall and Devin just very friendly exes, or are they actually back together?
MALIBU, CA
TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Breakup Reports

Kendall Jenner might not be as single as everyone thinks ... she was just spotted spending some alone time with Devin Booker. The two were together at Soho House in Malibu Sunday ... seemingly in good spirits as they passed each other some flirty looks. Rumors have been spreading that...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Rihanna
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Person
Virgil Abloh
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Fashion Brands#Sassy#The Supreme Logo
HollywoodLife

North West Goes Tubing With Her Friends While Camping For 9th Birthday Party: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated her oldest child North West‘s 9th birthday in style! The Kardashians star shared a new post that included several photos and video clips of a camp-themed party she had for the adorable little girl, whose special day was on June 15, and her friends. The set up included balloons, camp-like tent beds, and even a private jet decked out to look like a campground, and the activities ranged from hiking to ziplining and tubing on the water.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How Bella and Gigi Hadid Got Their Extreme Punk Undercuts for Marc Jacobs

“Anything for Marc,” Gigi Hadid captioned a selfie showing her backstage at the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 show. Of course, like the majority of models at the presentation inside The New York Public Library on Monday evening, she was nearly unrecognizable thanks to a set of bleached brows, a prosthetic bald head, and a graphic jet-black undercut wig. It was a similar story for sister Bella, who was a whole new character when she stepped on the runway with her half-shaved head and a voluminous vinyl onyx ball gown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

City Girls Clap Back At Critics Calling Yung Miami a ‘Clown’ for Holding Sign For Diddy During BET Awards

The City Girls held each other down while responding to critics who called out Yung Miami for holding up a “Go Papi” sign during Diddy’s performance at the BET Awards. Diddy received one of the night’s highest honors when he took to the stage on Sunday to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bad Boy CEO used the moment to honor his late ex Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47, People reports.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy