Streetwear OG Leah McSweeney takes a victory lap

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style.
“The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs.
Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling.
“This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.”
Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week.
In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
