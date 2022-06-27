How to Keep Your Dog Calm During July 4th Fireworks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – If there is one thing about this Rafters team that cannot be overlooked is the fight in this club. They fought all the way down to the wire tonight against the Green Bay Rockers, but came up just one run short, 5-4. The scoring started early tonight for the Rockers, as Trisitn Garcia in the second at-bat of the game lined an RBI double down the left field line to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom of the first, just as they would be through the first five innings. Rafters starter Nick Torres gave up another Rocker run in the top of the second via a solo homer off of the bat from Griffin Selby to push the score to 2-0. Mikey Kluska added to the Rockers lead in the top of the third with an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead. Torres’ night ended after the third, as he gave up three runs on five Rocker hits, three walks, and five strikeouts.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO