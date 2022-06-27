ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

How to Keep Your Dog Calm During July 4th Fireworks

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – More pets go missing on July 4th than any other day of the year, which is why Pet Supplies Plus is encouraging pet owners to be prepared this holiday weekend. “Even a pet that is normally calm and stays by their humans can become...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

60th Annual Pittsville Fourth of July Parade

PITTSVILLE, WI (OnFocus) – Central Wisconsin residents are invited to visit Pittsville on July 4th for a traditional community celebration. Highlights include a huge parade at 12 noon, followed by food, fun and live music at Riverside Park, capped off with a gigantic fireworks display at dark. This is...
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Tobacco Compliance Check Results

Wood County, WI (OnFocus) – The Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin in partnership with Healthy People Wood County completed the WI Wins compliance checks for the 2021-2022 year. In Wood County, 74% of retailers did not sell to minors during January-June 2022 compliance checks. These checks had been on hold due to health and safety protocols with the COVID-19 pandemic, but started again in January and will continue to occur throughout the year.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Welcomes New Pastor

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Marshfield has welcomed new Pastor Katie Anderson to lead their congregation. After longtime Pastor Peter Ruggles retired in 2021, the church formed a Call Committee to begin the process of bringing in a new pastor. Pastor Katie was officially installed on June 26, 2022 by Bishop Laurie Skow-Anderson.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Straight Truck vs SUV Crash in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On June 29 at 8:02pm, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a crash at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173. This action caused the SUV to crash into a Straight Truck traveling northbound on Hwy 173.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Marshfield, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marshfield, WI
Lifestyle
onfocus.news

Aspirus Pharmacy Residents Graduate

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Four Aspirus pharmacy residents took the next step in their careers when they graduated from the Aspirus Pharmacy Residency Program June 22. The group of residents spent the past year participating in a broad range of clinical experiences with a focus on inpatient acute care, drug information, and pharmacy practice management.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Frank “Butch” Sojka

Frank “Butch” R. Sojka, 66, Pittsville, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Crossroads Church in Pittsville where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Pastor David Bratlie will officiate. Butch...
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Investigating Potential Hate Crime

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Overnight on June 26-27, several Marshfield area residents reported anti-semitic fliers being tossed in their driveways. A handful of them were retrieved and discarded. Marshfield Police Department is investigating the incident. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Wisconsin

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00pm for 15 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Central Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted by our...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#New Toy#Pet Supplies Plus#Pet Owners#Thunderspray
onfocus.news

Rafters Rally Falls One Run Short in 5-4 Loss to Green Bay

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – If there is one thing about this Rafters team that cannot be overlooked is the fight in this club. They fought all the way down to the wire tonight against the Green Bay Rockers, but came up just one run short, 5-4. The scoring started early tonight for the Rockers, as Trisitn Garcia in the second at-bat of the game lined an RBI double down the left field line to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom of the first, just as they would be through the first five innings. Rafters starter Nick Torres gave up another Rocker run in the top of the second via a solo homer off of the bat from Griffin Selby to push the score to 2-0. Mikey Kluska added to the Rockers lead in the top of the third with an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead. Torres’ night ended after the third, as he gave up three runs on five Rocker hits, three walks, and five strikeouts.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for David Schlagenhaft

David B. Schlagenhaft, 84, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, where their will be a gathering for family and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Military rites will be conducted at the church following the service by the American Legion Post 54. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hewitt, at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wausau Woodchucks finish sweep of Rockers

The Wausau Woodchucks (13-13) rocked the Green Bay Rockers (8-18) with a final score of 3-1, finalizing a two game sweep. Stellar pitching shined throughout the game as Aiden Major (West Virginia) gave up only three hits and one run through six full innings of work on the mound. Kevin...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters Walk It Off for Second Straight Game

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There must be magic in these historic walls, as Witter Field Wonders strike again on Father’s Day for the second straight game in a row. After a knockdown, drag out 11 innings against the Rockford Rivets, Colin Tuft walked it off for the Rats in the bottom of the 11th to win 5-4. Just as how last night’s game started, a pitching duel ensued to begin the game. The Rivets starter, Ross Thompson, shut down the Rafters through the first three innings. Rafters starter, Jake Dahle, threw two scoreless innings to begin the game, but then the Rivets offense came alive in the third. Leadoff hitter, Dylan Robertson, lined an RBI single into right field, as Rockford took a 1-0 lead. Dahle exited the game after the three innings of one-hit on one-run ball, as he struck out two and walked one.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
onfocus.news

Wausau West’s Lexie White Named WVC Girls Basketball POY

*=denotes unanimous selection. NOTES: Megan Clary was a first team selection last year. Lexie White, Kiara Hammond, Emma Jossie and Zoe Fink were second team selections last year. Kenzie Deaton, Danielle Minsaas, Chelsea King and Tahlia Moe, were honorable mention selections last year. *************************************************. Where are they Now? We feature...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Rainy Night Ends in 3-2 Loss for Chucks

A high-hitting yet low-scoring rainy night ends in a 3-2 loss for the Wausau Woodchucks (13-14) after a long battle at home against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (13-12). Chucks pitcher Dante Chirico (Northwest Florida State) started the team off strong, giving up only one hit to the Dock Spiders and striking out five batters in the first two innings. The Woodchucks bats got off to a slow start, with a single from Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) being the only hit of the first two innings.
FOND DU LAC, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters Suffer First Road Loss of 2022 Against Chinooks

MEQUON, Wis. – As the old saying goes, “You can’t win ‘em all.” Well, the Rafters now have their first road loss of the 2022 season. After starting 11-0 on the road, the Rafters lost to the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight, 5-0. The first three frames were much the same as it was in game one of the series: scoreless. Rafters starter, Jake Dahle, retired one through nine in order of the Chinooks lineup through the first three innings. However, danger struck in the bottom of the fourth. After a Tony Livermore leadoff single for the Chinooks and advanced to third on an E!, Matt Deprey hit an RBI groundout to drive in Livermore to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Garrett Martin came home to score via an E3 to put Lakeshore up 2-0. Dahle exited the game for the Rafters threw four innings of giving up three hits, two runs allowed (none earned), one walk, and four strikeouts.
MEQUON, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters just need three hits to win eighth straight in Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. – When the phone rings, it must be answered. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters bullpen and center fielder Chase Call answered in a big way tonight in the Rats’ eighth straight win tonight, 6-4 over the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon. An incredible display of pitching was put...
MEQUON, WI
onfocus.news

Local Financial Institution Cautions Against “Buy Now, Pay Later” Loans

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Buy Now, Pay Later Loans (also known as BNPL Loans) are on the rise. According to CNBC, Consumers have taken on a massive amount of credit card debt in 2022, rising to $841 billion in the first three months of the year. Low unemployment paired with high inflation is thought to have contributed to this spike in borrowing.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy