How to Keep Your Dog Calm During July 4th Fireworks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There must be magic in these historic walls, as Witter Field Wonders strike again on Father’s Day for the second straight game in a row. After a knockdown, drag out 11 innings against the Rockford Rivets, Colin Tuft walked it off for the Rats in the bottom of the 11th to win 5-4. Just as how last night’s game started, a pitching duel ensued to begin the game. The Rivets starter, Ross Thompson, shut down the Rafters through the first three innings. Rafters starter, Jake Dahle, threw two scoreless innings to begin the game, but then the Rivets offense came alive in the third. Leadoff hitter, Dylan Robertson, lined an RBI single into right field, as Rockford took a 1-0 lead. Dahle exited the game after the three innings of one-hit on one-run ball, as he struck out two and walked one.
