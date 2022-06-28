ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Early Prime Day deal: All AirPods are on sale right now

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Whenever there's a sales event like Prime Day , AirPods consistently prove to be some of the most popular products. Apple's line of wireless earbuds and headphones are stylish, have excellent sound quality, and pair seamlessly with Apple devices. Even better, they're all on sale today.

It's worth noting that not all AirPods models are at historic price lows, so you could wait to see if there's a bigger discount on Prime Day itself. However, these deals tend to go out of stock quickly. If you want to grab yourself some of the best wireless earbuds , these are still excellent discounts and there's no shame in shopping these AirPods deals early.

AirPods deals — US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6VIA_0gOYWASR00

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $119. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1Yab_0gOYWASR00

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon
Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $174. That's $74 off and the lowest price for these AirPods right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erhtw_0gOYWASR00

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. They're currently $10 off, but have been as cheap as $139 in the past. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhqGp_0gOYWASR00

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This is their lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sYHs_0gOYWASR00

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159 at Amazon. That's one of the best cheap AirPods deals we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYcaW_0gOYWASR00

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon
The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. View Deal

AirPods deals — UK

AirPods: was £119 now £109 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for £109. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was £239 now £184 @ Amazon
Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for £184. That's £55 off their usual price. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was £169 now £154 @ Amazon
The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

AirPods Max: was £549 now £429 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This is their lowest price ever. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Real Simple

Flattering Dresses Are Already on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day—Starting at Just $14

Stifling summer weather makes wearing breathable, flattering, and flowy dresses a no-brainer fashion choice, and that's why many of us might find our closets filled with dresses when the season rolls around. If you're looking to stock up even more, then Amazon Prime Day's dress deals aren't to be missed. Just because the annual sale event is known for its major markdowns on home appliances, furniture, kitchen gadgets, and electronics, doesn't mean you can't find fashion, skincare, and beauty must-haves on major sale, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming. Here's an Exclusive First Look

If there was ever a sale worthy of Siri reminders or faking a dentist appointment in the name of retail therapy, it’s Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Those who've been shopping the annual sale since the first coming of UGGs will already be well acquainted with the cult-loved shopping event. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale differs from nearly all other sales because it includes deals on new fall styles before the season even starts. Plus, there are even more deals on classic best sellers.
SHOPPING
