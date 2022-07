TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - “Timber” Tina Scheer’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show brings entertainment and a history lesson to Trenton for its 27th year. “We highlight not only the skills of the modern day lumberjack, but the history of how we got to be here. Our sport is like rodeo in the fact that it started out when our country was being settled. If I could go back in time, I’d go to a Maine logging camp because I’d want to see what it smelled like and what the work day was like. I’d love to go back and experience what that would have been like,” said Scheer, proprietress.

TRENTON, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO