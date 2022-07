Bates was so/so trying to play as a huge lead guard for Memphis. Could give some star power to the MAC if he gets back to what works for his skill set. "A return to Michigan, playing not for Michigan State nor for Michigan, could be just what Bates needs to rebuild both his game and his credentials as an NBA prospect. He'll join a team that went 10-21 last season and will likely feature him on and off the ball as a clear No. 1 weapon -- something he enjoyed only in spurts at Memphis in part because of a nagging injury -- on a team with relatively low expectations in the MAC."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO