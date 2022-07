We are halfway through the summer break. I hope you and your families are enjoying some quality time together. It has certainly been a busy June with summer school wrapping up today. This year’s Accelerate Ascension summer enrichment programs have been a great opportunity for student remediation and acceleration with exciting opportunities like field trips. This, along with numerous summer camps on our campuses, has been a wonderful way to keep students engaged outside of the traditional school year.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO