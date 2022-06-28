NBA rumors: Pistons keep Hamidou Diallo

June 28, 2022 | 7:01 pm EDT Update

According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years.

7 mins ago – via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

7 mins ago – via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Starting guard Jalen Brunson hasn’t informed Dallas’ front office about where he plans to sign in what’s become a head-to-head pursuit between the Mavericks and the New York Knicks, a source told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. But the source said the Mavericks expect Brunson will choose the Knicks — and their family- and stardom-related perks — when the league allows players and teams to start verbally agreeing to new contracts at 11 p.m. Thursday.

7 mins ago – via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

After moving Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, the Mavericks extended the same four-years, $55 million offer to starting wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who signed immediately despite potential to earn more as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Another source said Brunson was prepared to do the same — but the Mavericks didn’t offer the extension.

7 mins ago – via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

JD Shaw: The Philadelphia 76ers have received a summer league commitment from guard Grant Riller, agent Scott Nichols of @Rize_Management tells @HoopsRumors. The 25-year-old spent time on a two-way contract with the team this past season.

7 mins ago – via Twitter JShawNBA

Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve and Connie Ballmer helped complete renovations on all 350 LA public basketball courts in 4 years. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said it was a $10-million-plus project. Ballmer said by the time the Clips’ new arena is done it will have taken 10 years. So he called this “kick ass!”

7 mins ago – via Twitter NotoriousOHM

Andrew Greif: Clippers second-round draft choice Moussa Diabate is here at a community event in LA, along with Steve Ballmer and LA mayor Eric Garcetti.

7 mins ago – via Twitter AndrewGreif

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. The Clippers declined his $7.5M team option for 2022-2023, clearing the way for Zubac’s new deal.

2 hours ago – via Twitter wojespn