ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Announcing a new criminal justice journalism fellowship in Baltimore

By TRNN
Real News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real News Network and Just Media are partnering to launch a new fellowship program that empowers Baltimore writers that are passionate about reporting on criminal justice issues from their communities’ lived experiences. Baltimore, Maryland — June 28, 2022. The Baltimore Pipeline of Working and Emerging Reporters (P.O.W.E.R.)...

therealnews.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General for Education did an audit of city high schools after complaints that grades had been changed inappropriately. Over a period of four years, between 2016-2019, the audit found more than 12,000 grades had been changed, and it said its investigation revealed, quote, “misunderstandings, misapplications and non-compliance of grade-changing procedures.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore’s Best Barbecue Joints

Although it’s alliterative, Baltimore and barbecue haven’t historically been known to go together. (Save for pit beef, of course, but even that has been labeled by some as not being “real barbecue.”) We’re obviously a city better known for our seafood, but, as senior contributor Mike Unger explored in this 2014 story, Charm City’s barbecue scene is making serious strides.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wypr.org

Local stations respond to The Uprising

A group of residents and members of the media gather at a rally in Baltimore in April 2015. This episode of Wavelength explores local public radio stations’ coverage and response to the Baltimore Uprising following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Production and support for this podcast...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real News Network#The Baltimore Pipeline#Working And Emerging
wypr.org

Maryland voters say public school education lags behind

The majority of Democrats and Republicans statewide polled by Goucher College said they worry about the quality of the K-12 school system. About 62 percent of Republicans alongside 63 percent of Democrats said the quality of public school education in the state is a major concern, according to a mid-June poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney: A conversation with the candidates

Today, another installment in Midday's election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. We had hoped to have our guests join Tom in Studio A, but we learned this morning that isn’t possible. So, the three candidates in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney join us today on Zoom.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Mayor Scott signs Police Accountability Board bill into law

(WEAA)—On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Police Accountability Board into law. He was joined by several city officials, including Councilman Mark Conway (D-4), who spoke with Gabe Ortis Wednesday evening ahead of the signing. Baltimore’s City Council passed the bill on Monday with several amendments, include allowing former...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

At Least 5 Shootings In Baltimore Since Monday; Harrison Weighs In On Mosby Prosecution Policy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The relentless pace of killings in Baltimore has not let up with at least five shootings reported since Monday after a weekend where 18 people were shot across the city. Fear And Frustration: 18 People Shot In Baltimore Last Weekend, Including Two Fells Point Shootings https://t.co/0MqEBU3u4v @wjz #Baltimore — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 28, 2022 Derek McGowan lives a block from one of the city’s latest deadly shootings in the Coldstream, Homestead, Montebello neighborhood, which is commonly known as the CHUM.  Makeon Hines, 24, was gunned down on Robb Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.  McGowan blames easy access to guns on...
BALTIMORE, MD
nationworldnews.com

2022 News – Farewell to the UMSOM Class of 2022

University of Maryland School of Medicine celebrates its 213th graduation in person. After four years of hard work and perseverance, graduates of the Class of 2022 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) gathered at the Hippodrome Theater on May 19 to celebrate their official transition from medical students to physicians. This year’s ceremony was particularly significant for two reasons: it was the first grand-scale in-person graduation celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last commencement ceremony at which the current UMSOM Dean E. Albert Rees, MD, PhD, MBA will preside. The graduating class of 148 physicians who earned medical degrees, as well as others who earned combined MD/Masters and MD/PhD degrees, received their doctorates in front of hundreds of family members, friends and faculty.
BALTIMORE, MD
quartersnacks.com

It’s A D.C. & Baltimore Thing — Gang International’s ‘With All Due’ Video

Gang International — the D.C-based outfit responsible for 2019’s “Facades” and a lot of your favorite Bobby Worrest footage over the years — has a new one out today. Light on the Bobby clips this round, but heavy on pretty much everything else. The video weaves from Pulaski, through Baltimore’s notoriously unforgiving crust, and back to Pulaski for ender parts from Mikey Payne and Kevin Augustine (that switch flip back tail made me rethink what I already knew about his stance for a few seconds…)
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Celebration Of Pride Goes Back Decades

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Pride Month comes to a close, WJZ wants to take time to remember some of the celebrations held in Charm City this year. Baltimore kicked off its Pride celebrations on June 1 and held several events throughout the month leading up to perhaps the biggest draw, the Pride Parade held over the past weekend. Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said Baltimore has been a top destination among the LGBTQ community for decades, dating back to the 1930s. SPECIAL SECTION: Celebrating Pride 2022 “We want the LGBTQ plus and the same gender community to know we’re a loving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Literary Hub

Heat, Rain, and Snow in Baltimore: On Reporting in the Pre-Digital Era

Back in the day—back when newspapers were lush with advertising and the luxury of space to fill with stories—editors obsessed almost daily about how to feed the beast. Imagine, it’s 11:00 am, and those editors are gathered ‘round a conference table, talking up story possibilities. A politician arrested for DWI? Great—down page on the front of Metro! Random mayhem? Excellent! Got a photo of the victim yet? Night meeting of the school board? Hold space on page two! Centerpiece? Cover art?
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy