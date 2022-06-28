ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers could bring back black Allen Iverson uniforms in near future

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTM8k_0gOYDlST00
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

The fan base of the Philadelphia 76ers has clamored for a specific uniform to return for a long time. Those uniforms would be the black dazzle uniforms worn during the heyday of Allen Iverson in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers brought black jerseys back during the 2020-21 season when they wore the boathouse row jerseys, but they were a bit of a letdown. There was so much hype about the possible return of the dazzle jerseys that, when the boathouse row ones were revealed, it was almost like one could hear air being let out of a balloon.

Former president of business operations, Chris Heck, was never a big fan of those jerseys. He believed they did not have anything to do with the Sixers. He recently resigned from his position. Now, the idea is the dazzle uniforms could return.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer:

They won’t be worn next season to coincide with the 25th anniversary as the Sixers are not one of the teams authorized by the league to wear a throwback — or “classic” — uniform in 2022-23. But it’s safe to assume that the black uniforms are in the conversation to be worn as alternates the next time the Sixers are allowed to do so.

In a November 2020 interview with Uni-Watch, Heck said he “absolutely despised” the Iverson-era black jerseys, called it “blasphemy” to introduce silver and gold into the team’s logo, and said, “come hell or high water, we’re not going back to that uniform.” The Boathouse Row threads, Heck said, represented “New Philadelphia.

Fans have made their own Photoshop images over the years of Joel Embiid and other stars in the Iverson dazzle jerseys, but if they get their way, they will not have to use Photoshop anymore. It will be a reality they can see with their own eyes.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Are Not Happy After Russell Westbrook Exercises $47.1M Player Option: "He Literally Destroys Us Before The Season Begin"

The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Allen Iverson
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Adam Sandler Was Shocked By Shaquille O'Neal's Age

It wasn't that long ago that Shaquille O'Neal was still playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame big man retired following the 2010-11 season. Maybe that's why actor Adam Sandler, 55, was so shocked to find out that O'Neal is actually 50 years old during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals A Story When Draymond Green Was Angry At Stephen Curry For Taking Bad Shots, And How Stephen Curry’s 'Cold-Blooded' Reaction Had Green Stunned

The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Throwback Jerseys#The Philadelphia 76ers#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Uni Watch
The Spun

Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Al Horford

It looks like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn't have a very high opinion of the team that he just helped beat to win his fourth NBA title. In a recent interview, Green was asked to compare the experience of facing the Boston Celtics to his previous NBA Finals runs against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green made it clear that there was no comparison between the Cavs and Celtics because the Celtics didn't have LeBron.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Veterans Who Can Sign For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Could Be Traded By The Washington Wizards

In Washington D.C., the Wizards are still looking for answers in the aftermath of another disappointing season. If the team wants to start winning games and making some strides in the Eastern Conference, they will need to make some big changes. As reported earlier this week, Bradley Beal is likely...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement

The Golden State Warriors’ first priority this summer is retaining incumbent free agents. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all hit the open market when free agency opens on Thursday afternoon, their reputations burnished by playing key roles during the Warriors’ dominant playoff run to a fourth title in eight seasons. Another […] The post Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy