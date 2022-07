Kandi Burruss, 46, has spoken out about June 12’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, during which Marlo Hampton, 44, called her a “ho” who slept around for “free” and viciously criticized her. “[Marlo] started bringing up my past and tried to figure out people that I’ve dated or whatever she had to say about me … and I’m like, ‘Um ma’am, let’s not,’” Burruss said of her candid reaction on June 14’s episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” segment. “Let’s not do that. Because some of the things the ladies were saying, I could clearly go all the way in to say about them, okay? But we just going to leave it at that.”

