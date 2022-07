Incoming Freshmen/Transfers for 2022-2023 – with minimum 3.3 GPA on their 7-semester transcript, 24 ACT*, active involvement in two or more student organizations. Applications are due 11:59 pm, February 28, 2022. * Each student will be evaluated holistically. If a student does not have a test score, he/she may still apply.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO