What is happening at Korean restaurant Oiji in the East Village? EVGrieve reports that the space, known as one of the early pioneers in NYC’s modern Korean movement, has been closed since the spring, when the Oiji team opened their new, larger venture in Flatiron called Oiji Mi. At the time, chef Brian Kim and partner Max Soh told Eater that that they were waiting to get Oiji Mi going before figuring out how “to move forward” with Oiji. According to the neighborhood website, a representative was out collecting signatures for a new liquor license for the spot and told EVGrieve that the same team plans to flip it into another Korean restaurant. Eater has reached out to Oiji for more information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO