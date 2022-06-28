ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are the Oregon Ducks in study of largest college football fan bases?

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks or have been aware of their existence over the past 10-15 years, you know one of the most common sayings that people say about the program.

It’s a national brand.

Not only is Oregon a school, or a team, but it has now risen to the ranks of becoming a brand thanks to the help of Phil Knight and Nike. NBA players wear the Oregon logo on their shoes, and The Duck has ingratiated himself in the consciousness of the sporting public through advertisements and shenanigans.

All of this has had a massive impact on the Ducks’ fanbase, growing it exponentially over the years. What once started as a group of fanatics in the upper-left corner of the country has now grown into an established concoction of sports fans across the nation. Whether it’s because of the uniforms, the mascot, or the football itself, the Ducks are among the most beloved teams in all of college football.

But where do they rank among the best of the best?

Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fan bases of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the Ducks ended up representing very, very well.

In fact, 50% of the entire fan base was surprisingly made up of the top 16 teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 16 FBS fan bases in college football.

Tennessee Volunteers

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Auburn Tigers

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Syracuse Orange

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.45 million

Texas A&M Aggies

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.87 million

Georgia Bulldogs

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.99 million

LSU Tigers

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.02 million

USC Trojans

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.46 million

Wisconsin Badgers

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.57 million

Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.34 million

Oregon Ducks

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.54 million

Florida Gators

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.89 million

Michigan Wolverines

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.26 million

Penn State Nittany Lions

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.36 million

Texas Longhorns

Total Number of Estimated Fans

7.82 million

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Total Number of Estimated Fans

8.21 million

Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Number of Estimated Fans

11.26 million

