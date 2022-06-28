Where are the Oregon Ducks in study of largest college football fan bases?
If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks or have been aware of their existence over the past 10-15 years, you know one of the most common sayings that people say about the program.
It’s a national brand.
Not only is Oregon a school, or a team, but it has now risen to the ranks of becoming a brand thanks to the help of Phil Knight and Nike. NBA players wear the Oregon logo on their shoes, and The Duck has ingratiated himself in the consciousness of the sporting public through advertisements and shenanigans.
All of this has had a massive impact on the Ducks’ fanbase, growing it exponentially over the years. What once started as a group of fanatics in the upper-left corner of the country has now grown into an established concoction of sports fans across the nation. Whether it’s because of the uniforms, the mascot, or the football itself, the Ducks are among the most beloved teams in all of college football.
But where do they rank among the best of the best?
Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fan bases of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the Ducks ended up representing very, very well.
In fact, 50% of the entire fan base was surprisingly made up of the top 16 teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 16 FBS fan bases in college football.
Tennessee Volunteers
Total Number of Estimated Fans3.27 million
Auburn Tigers
Total Number of Estimated Fans3.27 million
Syracuse Orange
Total Number of Estimated Fans3.45 million
Texas A&M Aggies
Total Number of Estimated Fans3.87 million
Georgia Bulldogs
Total Number of Estimated Fans3.99 million
LSU Tigers
Total Number of Estimated Fans4.02 million
USC Trojans
Total Number of Estimated Fans4.46 million
Wisconsin Badgers
Total Number of Estimated Fans4.57 million
Alabama Crimson Tide
Total Number of Estimated Fans5.34 million
Oregon Ducks
Total Number of Estimated Fans5.54 million
Florida Gators
Total Number of Estimated Fans5.89 million
Michigan Wolverines
Total Number of Estimated Fans6.26 million
Penn State Nittany Lions
Total Number of Estimated Fans6.36 million
Texas Longhorns
Total Number of Estimated Fans7.82 million
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Total Number of Estimated Fans8.21 million
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Number of Estimated Fans11.26 million [listicle id=25573]
