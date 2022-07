–Fourth of July Celebrations kick off around the area today and run throughout the weekend in preparation for Monday’s holiday. In Bancroft, they have activities tonight that include a Ragin’ Roosters game, a Middle School Swim night at the pool and a street dance beginning at 9 PM featuring Casey Muessigmann. City Clerk Crysti Neumann tells KLGA News that the fun will continue on Saturday.

BANCROFT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO