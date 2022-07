I’m a prosecutor that recently handled several horrific cases. I was on vacation from Oklahoma visiting friends in Minnesota with my boyfriend. We decided on this particular day to check out Lake Minnetonka. We kayaked for an hour and then decided to walk back to the car. As we began the walk back, I looked down and saw the most wholesome little thing. I saw the tag “I NEED A HOME,” and noticed a whimsical, patched heart, with a sassy black button. It was the most perfect combination of beauty patched together to create its own symbol of wholesome. I needed it. Thank you. I will give it the best home.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO