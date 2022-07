Allen Jeffrey Loen, 77, of Benson, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson, Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, following the service. A lunch will be held following the burial at the Allen and Diane Loen farm, 456 60th Street NE, Benson.

BENSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO