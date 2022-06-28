ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

By SYLVIA HUI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ca8Ud_0gOXyKdw00
Britain Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a press conference for the launch of new paper on Scottish independence, in Bute House, Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Sturgeon launched her campaign for a second independence referendum on Tuesday, arguing that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP) (Russell Cheyne)

LONDON — (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh Tuesday that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence on Oct. 19, 2023.

Sturgeon said the question to be asked will be the same as that in Scotland’s first independence vote in 2014: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014, with 55% saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

But Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party and the devolved government in Scotland, says it’s time to revisit the matter because of changes brought about by Britain’s exit from the European Union — a move opposed by a majority of Scots.

“My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically,” she said Tuesday.

The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and has repeatedly said the issue was settled in 2014. Any independence vote will not be legally binding without approval from Johnson’s government.

Sturgeon said Scotland’s top law official will ask the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence.

She added that she would be writing to Johnson to inform him of her plans and make clear that she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of how Scotland’s devolved government will have the power to hold a legal referendum.

Even if the referendum does go ahead, a majority vote will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K.

“For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments,” Sturgeon stressed.

Sturgeon maintains that her party's success in local elections last year gives her a mandate for a fresh referendum. While the Scottish National Party did not win overall control in the Scottish Parliament, the election of a record number of Scottish Green lawmakers means there is a majority for a new independence vote.

Sturgeon said that if there was no lawful way for the Scottish government to hold a referendum, and if Johnson’s government refused to grant permission for such a vote, she would fight the next U.K. general election on the single issue of independence.

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for her “obsession” with holding a new independence vote and say she should instead be focused on more practical matters such as tackling the soaring cost of living.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call a general election and see what voters think, Rayner tells Conservatives

Angela Rayner challenged Boris Johnson to call a general election as she claimed Britons will have endured 55 tax rises if the Prime Minister was to stay in post until 2030.The Labour deputy leader was involved in a series of fiery exchanges with Dominic Raab as the pair stood in at Prime Minister’s Questions due to Mr Johnson’s attendance at a Nato summit.Ms Rayner repeatedly asked Mr Raab if he and the Cabinet will continue to prop up Mr Johnson or come to a point where they decide “enough is enough”.Speaking in the Commons, Ms Rayner said: “This week the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Sophie Wessex presents awards for Queen in Scotland

Sophie Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated as she donned a camel blazer to present The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service today in Scotland and the special Platinum Jubilee Moray Badges. Looking sharp, the mother-of-two sported a full white pleated skirt and sky blue patterned blouse as she joined Prince Edward...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Scottish People#Uk#The European Union#Scots#The U K Supreme Court#The Scottish Parliament
The Independent

Sturgeon tells Johnson it is ‘unacceptable’ not to co-operate on indyref2

Scotland’s First Minister has told Boris Johnson it is “unacceptable” to force the Scottish Parliament to seek a legal independence referendum through the courts.Instead, the two Governments should work together to “respect the mandate of the people of Scotland”.In a letter to the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said she “stands ready” to negotiate a section 30 order, which would permit a referendum, despite launching court action.The Westminster Government has made Mr Johnson’s reluctance to allow a vote to go ahead “abundantly clear”, Ms Sturgeon said.Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, the Scottish Government’s chief legal officer, has referred the matter to the...
POLITICS
BBC

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence. Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?". Ms Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Now is the time for Scots to escape the clutches of Westminster

Your editorial (28 June) is right to say that “all nations are created”. I look forward to the time when Scotland will be able to recreate itself as a vibrant, self-confident social democracy, freed at last from the shackles of backward-looking rightwing Westminster governments that it never voted for.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Dominic Raab insists he did NOT wink at Angela Rayner but at her 'braying' colleague Ian Murray in PMQs encounter - after Labour complains he targeted its deputy leader 'like a dirty old man'

Dominic Raab has denied winking at Labour's Angela Rayner in the Commons after being accused of acting like a 'dirty old man'. The Deputy Prime Minister was caught on camera making the gesture at the opposition front bench as the pair stood in for their respective party leaders at Prime Minister's Questions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to rule out snap election hours after Boris Johnson rejects idea

Liz Truss refused to rule out a snap election just hours after Boris Johnson rejected the idea.The foreign secretary said the government are focused on other “challenges” and not “speculating” on a general election during an interview with Sky News.“I’m focused on getting on with the job, there’s a lot to be done to make sure the Ukrainians have all they need to deal with this appalling invasion by Russia,” Ms Truss said in response to Kay Burley suggesting she wasn’t “ruling out” a snap election.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

More than half of Scots do not want indyref2 next October, poll finds

More than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second vote on the issue on October 19 2023.With the UK Government refusing to grant consent for such a ballot to be held, Ms Sturgeon is asking UK Supreme Court judges to rule if Holyrood can hold a referendum without the backing of Westminster.However, when asked whether a referendum should take place next October, 53% of people said it should not, 40% said it should, and the remainder were undecided, a poll...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Scottish police officers set to take action in pay dispute

Police officers have insisted public safety will not be compromised as they prepare to "withdraw goodwill" in a pay dispute. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) is set to begin its "most overt" action in a century at 17:00 on Friday. Scottish officers are protesting about a "derisory" £565 pay rise...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Scottish indyref push could lead to Welsh vote, says Plaid's Adam Price

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has claimed Wales could have a "path" to an independence vote if Scotland can hold one without Westminster's permission. The Scottish government is asking the Supreme Court to rule on plans for a referendum in 2023. Mr Price said UK government plans to repeal a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Third-class citizens’: The EU nationals in UK waiting on settlement decisions a year on from deadline

Families have been left feeling “forgotten” as they face lengthy delays on their EU settlement applications a year on from the scheme’s deadline.Campaigners have warned of the “serious consequences” of persisting delays for people’s job prospects, travel and housing, as figures show nearly 250,000 applicants remain in the backlog.In one case, Dutch-Somali Hussen Mohamed, 27, who has lived in Britain for 17 years, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 and is still waiting for a decision.Despite phoning the Home Office numerous times to ask what was causing the delay, the southwest London resident said he was constantly...
JOBS
Daily Mail

Labour shadow minister Mike Amesbury QUITS to deal fresh blow to Sir Keir after rail strikes row - as departing frontbencher tells Starmer he wants to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers pushing for inflation-linked pay rises

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a fresh blow today as one of his shadow ministers quit and issued a vow to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers demanding pay rises. Mike Amesbury resigned as Labour's shadow local government minister as he expressed a wish to give 'an even louder voice' to his consituents struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
U.K.
The Independent

Home Office dragged to High Court by Brexit deal watchdog over ‘unlawful’ treatment of EU citizens

The Home Office is being taken to court by a government-sponsored Brexit watchdog over the “unlawful” treatment of 2.5 million EU citizens in the UK.The High Court has confirmed that the Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens’ Rights Agreements (IMA), designed to protect the rights of EU nationals in the UK, has been granted permission to proceed with a judicial review claim against the department.The IMA considers that the Home Office’s position that citizens who fail to apply for settled status before the expiry of their pre-settled status automatically lose their rights is unlawful.In his decision to grant permission, High Court judge Mr Justice Saini said the case was “plainly arguable” and...
IMMIGRATION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy