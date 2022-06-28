ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Valpo Parks “Sip and Swing Ladies’ Social” at Creekside Golf Course

By Region News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Valparaiso, the parks department says women are invited to a Sip and Swing Wine Tasting Social on July 14th, 6pm. Valpo Parks says...

CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
indiana105.com

NWI Business Round Table Announces Beneficiaries for Upcoming Charity Golf Outing

The Northwest Indiana Business Round Table has announced their selection of local non-profits that will benefit from their 2022 Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing. The organization says Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, Goodwill Michiana, Kids’ Chance of Indiana, Tradewinds Services and Paladin Inc. will split the money raised through the golf outing, which is scheduled for Friday, September 16th at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point. Last year, the outing raised nearly $25,000 for local charities. Those who wish to participate or make a donation can find more information here.
CROWN POINT, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Valparaiso, IN USA

My 10 year old daughter, Adalyn, found a quilted heart in Central Park in Valparaiso, IN. She was drawn to a statue of Orville Redenbacher sitting on a bench and went to explore. After sitting next to the statue, she noticed a quilted heart and showed me right away. I didn’t know what it was at first and thought maybe someone lost it but then we read the tag and looked it up and she was beaming. Adalyn mentioned that she wondered if the gentleman sitting on the bench before her left it there ❤️ She loves to sew so finding a quilted heart was right up her alley 😃 She couldn’t wait to show her friends and family and tell them how she found it! She’s already preparing to create a heart and place it for someone to find ❤️ Thank you for making her day! This is great!
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

Meet Cindy Lou, a dog in Kankakee who has been waiting 6 years to be adopted

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We want you to meet Cindy Lou and think about taking her home.Cindy Lou is a 6-year-old mixed breed living at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. She's been available for adoption for six years. A CBS 2 viewer reached out, hoping to find this dog a home. She does need to be the only pet in the home because the shelter confirmed, "She's not down to party with pals."If you are interested in taking Cindy Lou home, visit the Kankakee County Humane Foundation website. 
KANKAKEE, IL
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
thelansingjournal.com

Local Voices: Lansing’s pizza legacy – past, present, and future

The idea to write this piece came to me while eating an especially mediocre pizza from an unnamed “mom ‘n pop” pizzeria on the north side of Chicago. Soggy dough, not enough sauce, sausage that tasted like it came fresh from the freezer … Why was I subjecting myself to this?
LANSING, IL
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Named One of the Best to Own Vacation Property

The Midwest is a beautiful place to spend the summer months. If you’re a snow enthusiast, the winter can be nice, too, but even those who hate cold temperatures have to admit that summer in Michigan is pretty perfect. I personally love hitting the beach during the summer months, whether it’s a Lake Michigan beach or one of our great inland water options.
MICHIGAN STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Transit considering fare hikes, new ChicaGO Dash stop

A proposal to add a Hobart stop to Valparaiso's ChicaGO Dash bus is drawing backlash from existing riders. Currently, the service consists of three round trips from Valparaiso to Chicago each weekday. Now, the city is proposing a new stop at the Jubilee Worship Center in Hobart. Transit Manager Don...
VALPARAISO, IN
indiana105.com

Indiana’s Arts Commission and and Small Business Development Center Team Up for Creative Business Training

Creative business training opportunities will be happening around Indiana this summer. The Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Small Business Development Center say the training sessions aim to improve small-business creativity in order to help them stay viable in today’s marketplace. The IAC says more than 250 entrepreneurs from around the state will assist in the Next Steps Creative Business Training Program, being held in various communities this July and August. Locally, South Shore Arts in Gary will host a program entitled “The Art of Business” at the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at 9:30am at 540 South Lake Street. All training sessions through the Next Steps Creative Business Training Program are free of charge. For more information on the program, or to register, click here.
INDIANA STATE
Red Tricycle Chicago

The Hands-Down Best Bakeries in Chicago for Birthday Cakes

For a kid, there’s nothing more exciting than a birthday party. And having a great birthday cake—one that tastes good and looks cool—is an important part of their special day. No matter what your child’s superhero, video game or character obsession du jour may be, you will find a Chicago bakery to create a canvas for those candles. Here are our favorites. Make a wish!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Homewood’s Village President is excited about new casino developments

Homewood Village President Rich Hofeld joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest on construction for a casino and other town developments. Later on, they discussed the events scheduled for the July 4th weekend, and President Hofeld talked about his favorite food spots and his memories of past concerts hosted in Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersasc.com

$6.6M Indiana medical office building sold

A $6.6 million 16,700-square-foot medical office building in La Porte, Ind. was sold, REJournals reported June 27. The facility, fully occupied by Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, houses a sports medicine clinic with a surgery center, imaging room and aquatic therapy pool.
LA PORTE, IN

