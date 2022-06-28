Valpo Parks “Sip and Swing Ladies’ Social” at Creekside Golf Course

My 10 year old daughter, Adalyn, found a quilted heart in Central Park in Valparaiso, IN. She was drawn to a statue of Orville Redenbacher sitting on a bench and went to explore. After sitting next to the statue, she noticed a quilted heart and showed me right away. I didn’t know what it was at first and thought maybe someone lost it but then we read the tag and looked it up and she was beaming. Adalyn mentioned that she wondered if the gentleman sitting on the bench before her left it there ❤️ She loves to sew so finding a quilted heart was right up her alley 😃 She couldn’t wait to show her friends and family and tell them how she found it! She’s already preparing to create a heart and place it for someone to find ❤️ Thank you for making her day! This is great!

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO