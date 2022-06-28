ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Red Hawks Post 354 drops pair to La Crosse, beats Tomah

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week that featured ample sun and even more heat last week also saw plenty of offense from the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior legion baseball team in a Monday win over Tomah. Post 354 then dropped both games in a doubleheader to La Crosse on Tuesday. Post 354 was scheduled to...

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
LA CROSSE, WI
Comedian Charlie Berens’ “Taj Mahal” of Kwik Trips opens soon in La Crosse, while adjacent store converts to Kwik Spirits experiment

About two weeks away from the “Taj Mahal of Kwik Trips,” opening, as comedian Charlie Berens put it on La Crosse Talk PM. But no, the new convenience store at Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue, that’s also been rumored to be the “World’s Largest Kwik Trip,” will just be the La Crosse-based company’s largest version of its stores.
LA CROSSE, WI
Green Alert canceled, Viroqua missing veteran 'located'

VIROQUA, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua. Authorities said he was "located." There was concern after Caleb Rappl, 28, was reported to have been last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believed he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
VIROQUA, WI
From Our Early Files June 29, 2022

The Jackson/Trempealeau Counties Crime Stoppers organization is asking for help with solving the theft of a gun from a Whitehall store. Sometime between June 11 and June 16, a Ruger P85 nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was removed from behind a counter at Holtan’s Catalog Showroom. The gun was in a holster at the time of the theft.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Dorothy M. Rotering

Dorothy Margaret Rotering, 83, of Arcadia, after multiple rounds of beating cancer, with faith and determination, finally found her way to her husband, Bernard, in Heaven, June 25, 2022. Dorothy was born July 17, 1938, in Remsen, IA, to Marie (Shroeder) and Francis Ruden. She graduated from St. Mary’s High...
ARCADIA, WI
B-T, G-E-T softball players earn all-state honors

Softball players from Blair-Taylor and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau were honored as first-team players in their divisions by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Lindsay Steien of B-T and Genna O’Neill of G-E-T were both first-team all-state picks. Steien was selected in the Small School Division — consisting of schools in Divisions Four and Five. O’Neill was picked in the Medium School Division, made up of schools in Divisions Two and Three.
TREMPEALEAU, WI
LeRoy E. Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona, MN, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia, January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946. LeRoy served in the 11th Armored Division, “Thunderbolts”, under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by an author for the WWII book, “From Dust and Ashes” by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife, to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. LeRoy was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
ARCADIA, WI
Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
Audrey E. Fillner

Audrey E. Fillner, 92, of Muskegon, MI, passed to her Heavenly home, December 12, 2021. Audrey was born in Ettrick, March 5, 1929, to Clarence L. and Fanny Fillner. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1947. Her first job was at the local canning factory. Audrey entered the Women’s Army Corps Engineering Division in May of 1949. She attained the rank of Sergeant while being on active duty in Japan during the Korean War.
MUSKEGON, MI
Bean & Bacon Days in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A community celebration is back just in time for the Fourth of July. Sponsored by the Augusta Lions Club, Bean and Bacon Days is the big summertime event in the city. It runs this weekend with a parade Saturday at 1:30 p.m., games and...
AUGUSTA, WI
Winona County Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
Emma L. “Emmy” Krett

Emma Lee “Emmy” Krett, 89, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Emmy was born May 19, 1933, in Newton Grove, North Carolina, to William (Willy) and Lillie (Watkins) Raynor. Her Southern roots remained with her throughout the years through her love of grits, okra, and North Carolina barbeque. Emmy was a kind, gentle soul that brought sweetness and joy to all those she encountered.
ARCADIA, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Wisconsin

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00pm for 15 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Central Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted by our...
WISCONSIN STATE

