Red Hawks Post 354 drops pair to La Crosse, beats Tomah

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona, MN, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia, January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946. LeRoy served in the 11th Armored Division, “Thunderbolts”, under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by an author for the WWII book, “From Dust and Ashes” by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife, to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. LeRoy was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO