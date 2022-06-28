ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, WI

Whitehall legion team drops two

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitehall’s Hutchens-Stendahl Post 191 American Legion baseball team was one out away from a win on Tuesday, but they couldn’t get the final out and then dropped another game on Thursday. Post 191 led 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Onalaska, but...

Red Hawks Post 354 drops pair to La Crosse, beats Tomah

A week that featured ample sun and even more heat last week also saw plenty of offense from the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior legion baseball team in a Monday win over Tomah. Post 354 then dropped both games in a doubleheader to La Crosse on Tuesday. Post 354 was scheduled to host...
LA CROSSE, WI
From Our Early Files June 29, 2022

The Jackson/Trempealeau Counties Crime Stoppers organization is asking for help with solving the theft of a gun from a Whitehall store. Sometime between June 11 and June 16, a Ruger P85 nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was removed from behind a counter at Holtan’s Catalog Showroom. The gun was in a holster at the time of the theft.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Audrey E. Fillner

Audrey E. Fillner, 92, of Muskegon, MI, passed to her Heavenly home, December 12, 2021. Audrey was born in Ettrick, March 5, 1929, to Clarence L. and Fanny Fillner. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1947. Her first job was at the local canning factory. Audrey entered the Women’s Army Corps Engineering Division in May of 1949. She attained the rank of Sergeant while being on active duty in Japan during the Korean War.
MUSKEGON, MI
18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
LA CROSSE, WI
Bean & Bacon Days in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A community celebration is back just in time for the Fourth of July. Sponsored by the Augusta Lions Club, Bean and Bacon Days is the big summertime event in the city. It runs this weekend with a parade Saturday at 1:30 p.m., games and...
AUGUSTA, WI
BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
LeRoy E. Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona, MN, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia, January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946. LeRoy served in the 11th Armored Division, “Thunderbolts”, under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by an author for the WWII book, “From Dust and Ashes” by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife, to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. LeRoy was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
ARCADIA, WI
Green Alert canceled, Viroqua missing veteran 'located'

VIROQUA, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua. Authorities said he was "located." There was concern after Caleb Rappl, 28, was reported to have been last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believed he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
VIROQUA, WI
Velma M. Davey

Velma Marie Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Velma was born in Alma, January 14, 1935, to Lester and Marie (Duellman) Conrad. After graduating from high school, Velma began travelling and moved to the west coast to grow and expand her horizons. She worked as a communications technician for AT&T for over 41 years. Velma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Davey, April 11, 1969, in Portland, OR. The couple settled in California and raised their son, Scott.
ARCADIA, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Comedian Charlie Berens’ “Taj Mahal” of Kwik Trips opens soon in La Crosse, while adjacent store converts to Kwik Spirits experiment

About two weeks away from the “Taj Mahal of Kwik Trips,” opening, as comedian Charlie Berens put it on La Crosse Talk PM. But no, the new convenience store at Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue, that’s also been rumored to be the “World’s Largest Kwik Trip,” will just be the La Crosse-based company’s largest version of its stores.
LA CROSSE, WI
Arlene L. Kline

Arlene Lena Kline, 95, of Galesville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Arlene was born August 28, 1926, in Milwaukee to Rudolph and Lily (Wilke) Schaik. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Dietsch, and together the couple had two children. Arlene began working as a seamstress at a young age and excelled in her trade after years of working in a clothing factory. She was able to utilize this skill even after she and her family moved north in 1972, to own and operate the Trempealeau Fishing Float. Arlene was known to be a hard worker and often juggled more than one job, including working at Gale Manufacturing, waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, and cooking at the Trempealeau Fishing Float.
GALESVILLE, WI
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding more information about an attempted break-in at a car dealership in Menomonie. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Menomonie Police Department said that officers arrived to a car dealership on June 15 after receiving...
MENOMONIE, WI
Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 12:08 p.m. a person was driving a motorcycle south bound on Schansberg Road north of Snake Coulee Road in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of 2022 a parent petitioned the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to remove a book from its schools. That book is Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton. At the time a panel recommended to keep the book in the district.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire professors and chancellors are clashing over the merging of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings. UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Student Affairs, Olga Diaz, says she found out about a letter signed by 125 UWEC professors this morning. She says the letter criticizes the direction she is taking with multicultural affairs at the university.
Daniel “Dan” A. Holstad

Daniel Allen Holstad, 52, of Whitehall, died Monday, June 13, 2022, in his home. Daniel was born August 28, 1969, in Whitehall, to Rickey and Debra (Hanson) Holstad. Dan was in the U.S. Army after high school for a period of time and was a manager at the Rent-A-Center for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his Harley, watching football and Nascar. Dan was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
WHITEHALL, WI

