If you perspire too much and are wondering what to do, these ideas will help you identify the causes of excessive sweating, and possible treatments. Your body regulates your temperature by activating the sweat glands when necessary. Most of these glands are located in your palms, but there are many in the soles of the feet, the armpits and the face as well. These glands are under the control of the autonomic nervous system over which we have no control (unlike the voluntary nervous system, which we can direct to move our limbs and do anything else we want). So, sweating is normal when we’re too hot, nervous, fearful, stressed or embarrassed. Such emotional sweating usually stops when you’re sleeping.

