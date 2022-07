These under deck storage ideas will give you the inspiration you need to create some extra storage in that unused space under your deck. You may be looking to store patio cushions, outdoor toys, gardening tools, or even a lawnmower. Whatever you want to store, putting it on the deck will keep it at hand while you're out in the yard. These under deck storage solutions will keep your stuff dry and protected from the elements. Whether rain or snow, you'll know that your items are protected until sunnier days. As an added bonus, many of these ideas will help you cover up any eyesores you might have going on under your deck.

