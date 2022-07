The Kevin Fiala sweepstakes have finally come to an end. The Athletic‘s Michael Russo first reported that the Minnesota Wild traded the pending restricted free agent’s rights to the Los Angeles Kings for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, as well as defenseman prospect Brock Faber. The deal comes as a result of the Wild not having enough cap space (approximately $6.5 million, according to Cap Friendly), proven by the fact that the talented forward immediately signed a “seven-year deal with an average annual value just under $8 million” following the deal.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO