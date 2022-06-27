15,000 fentanyl pills seized, 11 suspects arrested in North Texas drug bust

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO