New York City, NY

Stuart Varney: The Left has started to lose, and they're 'reeling' from it

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the multiple setbacks the left has faced in the past week, arguing they have "started to lose" following the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade. STUART VARNEY: In the last week, the left has started to...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 57

Jim Marsh
3d ago

The tide is turning and the Democrats have nobody to blame but themselves.

Reply(1)
42
Lynn David Coffey
3d ago

Much of the damage can't be corrected overnight until Biden is out of office.

Reply
25
David Dorich
3d ago

Vote in November get rid of every Democrat on the ballot and pray it's not too late.

Reply(2)
11
 

Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE

