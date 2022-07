Dr. Juliette Nelson developed a passion for fashionable eyewear while spending a year teaching in South Korea in 2012 and has turned it into the eyewear brand NURILENS. NURILENS comes from the name Nuri, which Nelson was given during her time in South Korea. When she returned to the U.S., Nelson discovered how expensive eyeglass frames were. She also found out many frame companies didn’t make environmentally friendly, sustainable frames in various styles and colors.

