ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Huawei Nova 10 set to launch on Fourth of July (but don't expect it in USA)

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago

Following a huge leak of both images and specifications over the weekend, Huawei has now confirmed the nova 10 series will launch on July 4, listing both the nova 10 and nova 10 Pro on JD.com , where we can see official images and colorways.

Huawei nova 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIeTo_0gOXbzV800

(Image credit: JD.com)

From the JD.com listing , we know that the Huawei nova 10 will be available in silver, purple, green and black colorways and come with either 128GB or 256GB storage.

The phone features a curved display and according to a big leak over the weekend courtesy of both @MoraYukana and @Tmktechfamily , via GSMAreana , will measure 162.18 x 73.91 x 6.88mm and weigh168 grams. It’s said to have an OLED display measuring 6.67 inches with FullHD+ 2400 x 1080px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Power is alleged to come from a Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset with 8GB of RAM and we know the storage is 128GB or 256GB thanks to the JD.com listing. The leak details HarmonyOS 2 is on board with a 4,000 mAh with 66W fast charging.

Camera-wise, the Huawei nova 10 is leaked to feature a 60MP punch hole cut-out selfie camera, while the back is said to house a 50MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a depth sensor.

See more
See more

Huawei nova 10 Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAJCA_0gOXbzV800

(Image credit: JD.com )

As with the Huawei nova 10, the nova 10 Pro will be available in silver, purple, green and black colorways and come with either 128GB or 256GB storage. The big brother model has been leaked to measure 164.24 x 74.45 x 7.88 mm and weigh 191 grams. It also has a 6.67-inch, FullHD+ 2652 x 1200px 120Hz OLED display.

The nova 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, again comes with  8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage and boots HarmonyOS 2. It was a bigger battery at 4,500 mAh battery and faster 100W charging.

The triple camera setup on the Huawei Nova 10 Pro consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP, an f/2.2 ultrawide and a f/2.4 depth sensor. It’s said to have two cameras up front: a 60MP f/2.4 ultrawide and an 8MP f/2.2 portrait camera – very nice indeed!

Huawei nova 10 series: Price and availability

While we don’t have pricing information yet, thanks to the JD.com listing, we know that the nova 10 series will launch in China on July 4th. We expect it to be made available in other markets in the following months - but as with other recent Huawei handsets is unlikely to go on sale in North America.

Best camera phones
Best fold phones
Best budget camera phones
Best iPhone for photography
Best burner phone
Best 5G phone
Best phablets
Best flip phones
Best selfie sticks

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Nova#Photography#Fourth Of July#Smart Phone#Ios#Gsmareana#Fullhd#Snapdragon#Nova10 10 Pro#4500 Mah66w 100wsd778g
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy