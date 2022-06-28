Lyle Stork of Glidden

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is looking to fill a gap in western Iowa for skin care services with the expansion of its dermatology department later this summer. Nurse practitioner, Abby Behrens, will begin offering medical and cosmetic dermatology services in September to provide acne, eczema, rash, and other similar treatments, skin cancer screening, and much more. MRHC CEO Linn Block says, “Abby and her team provide a great service to our patients, and demand has increased. We try to make every attempt to meet the needs of our patients, so we are excited to provide more availability for dermatology services right here in Manning.” And as Iowans prepare to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, MRHC encourages patients to protect themselves from potential damage from the sun and heat. They recommend using UVA/UVB-blocking sunscreen whenever you are outside. Drink plenty of water to offset the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion. Spend some time in the shade to cool off regularly, and cover skin with a large-brimmed hat or protective clothing when possible. Appointments will be offered twice a month beginning in September on the first and third Wednesday of each month. To learn more about MRHC’s new dermatological offerings, call 712-220-7069.

MANNING, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO