ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glidden, IA

Lyle Stork of Glidden

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyle Neil Stork, age 60, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home north of Glidden. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Kevin Richter as...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

John Pluckhahn of Glidden

John F. Pluckhahn of Glidden, Iowa passed away on June 27, 2022 after a long battle with ALS. In accordance with John’s wishes, no services will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for John’s family at www.sharpfuneral.com.
GLIDDEN, IA
1380kcim.com

Catherine Zimmer of Carroll

Catherine Zimmer, age 93, of Carroll, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and Keziah Janssen. Lector will be Bill Eich. Gift Bearers will be Amanda Zimmer and Chris Zimmer. Eucharistic Minister will be Tom Simons. Casket Bearers will be Tom Simons, Stan Kerkhoff, Gerald Hahn, Bill Eich, Pat Renze and Dr. Alicia Olson. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Vail. The Carroll Catholic Daughters of the Americas will form an honor guard for the funeral mass.
CARROLL, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
1380kcim.com

Exira’s 157th Annual Fourth Of July Celebration Starts Friday

Exira’s 157th annual fourth of July celebration is Friday through Monday, with events for the whole family to enjoy. Festivities start on Friday with the Spartan Golf Tournament at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. A farmers’ market will also take place Friday evening, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and going till 7:00 p.m. Saturday’s events start early in the morning with a 10K/5K fun run at City Park starting at 7:45 a.m. and the Grand River Rodeo in Kickapoo Park closes out the night starting at 6:30 p.m. The second day of the rodeo is Sunday afternoon, starting at 1:30 p.m. A concession stand and a beer garden will be open for participants, and it is $10 to attend with kids eight and under getting in free. Sunday night is capped off with live music and a street dance from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday is the last day of the celebration with a parade at City Park starting at 10:30 a.m., and a kids tractor pull starting at 3:00 p.m. For more information on all the weekend activities, individuals can check out the Exira Community Club Facebook page or their website. These links can be found included with this story on our website.
EXIRA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glidden, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Carroll, IA
Obituaries
City
Carroll, IA
City
Boone, IA
Glidden, IA
Obituaries
1380kcim.com

St. Anthony Regional Hospital Says Goodbye To President and CEO Ed Smith

St. Anthony Regional Hospital hosted an event yesterday (Wednesday) to say goodbye to President and CEO Ed Smith. Smith Joined the hospital in 1988 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and his career at the hospital lasted 34 years. Smith, who has played a significant role in helping develop the Carroll Community, says all the accomplishments have been a team effort.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Chautauqua Days Coming Up This Weekend In Sac City

The annual Chautauqua Days celebration is slated to start this weekend in Sac City with events for the whole family to enjoy. Sac City Clerk, Jamie Highland, says there will be plenty of events for everyone. Events get kicked off Friday night, and Highland says they have plenty of stuff...
SAC CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Christian#Woodhouse Funeral Home
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

MRHC To Expand Dermatology Services In September

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is looking to fill a gap in western Iowa for skin care services with the expansion of its dermatology department later this summer. Nurse practitioner, Abby Behrens, will begin offering medical and cosmetic dermatology services in September to provide acne, eczema, rash, and other similar treatments, skin cancer screening, and much more. MRHC CEO Linn Block says, “Abby and her team provide a great service to our patients, and demand has increased. We try to make every attempt to meet the needs of our patients, so we are excited to provide more availability for dermatology services right here in Manning.” And as Iowans prepare to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, MRHC encourages patients to protect themselves from potential damage from the sun and heat. They recommend using UVA/UVB-blocking sunscreen whenever you are outside. Drink plenty of water to offset the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion. Spend some time in the shade to cool off regularly, and cover skin with a large-brimmed hat or protective clothing when possible. Appointments will be offered twice a month beginning in September on the first and third Wednesday of each month. To learn more about MRHC’s new dermatological offerings, call 712-220-7069.
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Several individuals arrested for burglary and theft in Cass County

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted four search warrants in Atlantic from June 24th to June 26th after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary at a rural address in Cass County on June 22nd. Stolen items were located at all four of the addresses where warrants were served. The Atlantic Police Department assisted with the search warrants.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

5 Iowans charged in fentanyl distribution ring

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — United State Department of Justice officials said five Iowans face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Authorities said the arrests are part of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. “The investigation identified a fentanyl...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

The Glidden City Council Agreed To Assist Lidderdale In Fire And EMS Emergencies

The Glidden City Council met last (Monday) night and brought up an agreement to execute automatic mutual aid for fire and emergency medical response with Lidderdale. City Administrator, Brooke Peterson, says Glidden’s Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service Department have a mutual agreement to assist the small towns in the Glidden area.
LIDDERDALE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Charged With Assaulting Estranged Boyfriend in Storm Lake

A young woman was arrested this (Tues) morning in Storm Lake for allegedly assaulting her estranged boyfriend. This past Sunday around 4:50pm, 20-year-old Luz Elena Barron is accused of committing the assault outside of her estranged boyfriend's residence at 700 Hudson Street. Barron reportedly entered the victim's residence as he retreated. Barron continued to attempt to assault the 21-year-old victim until family members intervened. Barron fled the scene prior to the arrival of Storm Lake police officers. The victim sustained minor chest abrasions, but did not require medical treatment.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy