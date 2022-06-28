ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Community Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackyard Composting is an excellent way to reduce trash going to the incinerator and make your own compost!. Rain Barrels can help reduce water costs...

Beach and Pool Fees Waived in Westchester County

Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces The Reinstatement Of The Westchester County Compost Bin And Rain Barrel Sale

County Executive George Latimer is excited to announce the Summer 2022 Westchester County Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are constantly looking at ways to provide services to County residents that will have a long term benefit on multiple fronts. This is one of those programs. We have undertaken serious efforts to provide opportunities to protect our environment on both a large and small scale and I encourage Westchester residents to take advantage of them.”
Trumbull News: Westfield Mall Flooding

2022-06-30 #Trumbull CT– A viewer sent in this photo of flooding at the Westfield Mall on Main Street. This is near the old Lord and Taylor but she also said there was flooding at gym which closed it. So call before you go !. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
TRUMBULL, CT
Emerald Ash Borer Infestation @ Rye Recreation

Eight large ash trees were removed from the Rye Recreation playground area by the Department of Public Works on Monday after the City discovered they were infested with the emerald ash borer (EAB) and could not be saved. The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle from Asia that infests and kills North American ash species. It came into the United States first via Michigan in 2002 and is now present in 35 states. It is present in all but four counties in New York State.
RYE, NY
The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Check out These Summer Craft Fairs in and Around Westchester

Love shopping local? Head to these Westchester County craft fairs for summer fun and handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts galore. Summer is officially underway in Westchester, and so are all our favorite summer activities. Beach days, berry picking, ice cream and—of course—craft fairs are in full swing. Check out these fairs to find the coolest and most unique jewelry, furniture, crafts, and more, with good food and music on the side.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Westchester High School Student Donates 130 Dance Costumes to Non-Profits

Isabel Lavery, a rising senior at Croton Harmon High School, was able to collect 130 dance costumes that were donated by Westchester families to benefit Youth Theatre Interactions (YTI) in Yonkers and Revelators Dance Troupe in Mt. Vernon. The dance costumes donated were of high quality and in great condition with a retail value of over $10,000.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
192-Unit Church Street Development Withdrawn

Wednesday afternoon Planning and Zoning office received a letter from Chip Haslun, attorney for applicants, Church Sherwood LLC, which is registered to Greenwich resident James Cabrera, stating they were withdrawing their application for the proposed development between Church Street and Sherwood Place. The development sought to use the state’s affordable housing stature 8-30g to build 192 units. No additional information on future plans for the property is available at this time.
GREENWICH, CT
Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Rye company’s new Florida restaurant files for bankruptcy

A new venture by a Rye restaurant company has filed for bankruptcy protection citing setbacks at its Florida location. Meso Delray LLC declared $2.8 million in assets and nearly $3.7 million in liabilities in a Chapter 11 petition filed June 24 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains. Meso Delray operates...
RYE, NY
Developer proposes 491 homes and land preserve in Monroe as result of 2019 court deal

Monroe officials are taking up plans for a 491-home complex that stem from a 2019 court settlement with a group of developers who sued the town for allegedly discriminatory zoning. A different investor group has a contract to buy the combined 245 acres off Rye Hill Road and has proposed to build 300 apartments and 191 townhouses on a 91-acre section. The remaining 154 acres would be placed in a conservation easement and remain undeveloped, except for...
MONROE, NY
CR investigation finds dangerous salmonella bacteria in nearly one-third of ground chicken samples tested

YONKERS, NY – A new investigation by Consumer Reports of ground meat found widespread salmonella contamination in the chicken samples that were tested. CR’s investigation found worrisome gaps in the way that meat is regulated in the U.S. and highlights the need for stronger efforts to protect consumers from salmonella contamination in chicken.
YONKERS, NY
Say goodbye to another property tax break

While the industry fretted over 421a and good cause eviction in the final months of the legislative session, state lawmakers quietly let another real estate measure expire. The decades-old tax exemption program J-51, which incentivized landlords to renovate apartment buildings, dies today. To qualify, work needed to be completed no later than June 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Couple converted Greenwich church into an artsy home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
Rockland nonprofit suffers theft of catalytic converters from its vehicular fleet

A charity in Clarkstown has been victimized by thieves who stole catalytic converters from seven of their vehicles. News 12 reported that Meals on Wheels Rockland discovered the crime on Monday morning when they beginning to prepare for the daily food deliveries. An unsuccessful attempt was made to steal the catalytic converter on an eighth vehicle, while three other vehicles were not touched.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Massive Wasps Spotted in Dutchess County, What Are They?

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

