Emergency crews responded to reports of an 18-wheeler crashing in Etowah County. According to the Decatur Trooper Post, at around 5:30 this (Friday) morning, reports of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-59 south of the 181/Attalla exit began coming in Reportedly, when the vehicle overturned, the payload – consisting of beer – was sent flying across the median Emergency crews responded to the scene, and Alabama State Troopers say the length of roadway remained open – as the spill and accident was contained primarily to the median itself; however motorists were urged to slow down and to exercise caution in the area while cleanup crews were at work.

13 HOURS AGO