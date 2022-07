RACINE, Wis. — More than 400 workers at a Case IH tractor manufacturing plant remain on the picket line as they demand fair benefits and wages. UAW Local 180 walked off the job May 2 in protest of the labor contract offered by CNH Industrial. As the strike approaches its third month, workers outside the plant’s fences say their struggle is part of a broader labor movement in America, in which workers are standing up for commensurate pay and benefits for the modern economy.

