The ACC football season for next year will be very different. The conference recently announced a new scheduling model that will go into effect in 2023. The new model is a 3-3-5 structure, where each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The ACC is also eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions as all schools will compete in one division starting in 2023. The top two teams in the conference will play in the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte on the first Saturday in December.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO