(Mike Leischner, WSAU) As of Wednesday there's still one group that hasn't formally been told of Ka Lo's intentions to resign her seat on the Wausau School Board. And that's the board itself. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, both the District's clerk Cassie Peck and Board President Jim Bouche confirmed to WSAU News that they haven't received a letter of resignation from Lo, which was sent to the media on Monday. Peck adds that until they do the position will be considered filled, and there's no action they can take.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO