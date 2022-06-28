ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

BBB of Wisconsin Offers Tips to Fight Inflation

cwbradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is higher than it has been since the 1980s in both the United States and Canada. With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries to housing costs, how can you buy what you need and still stay on budget? The...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
boardingarea.com

Your credit score may pop on July 1st – paid medical debt will be removed from your credit report

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How Did Americans Spend Their $803 Billion in Financial Relief?

What did your fellow Americans do with their stimulus checks?. The federal government issued 472 million stimulus payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collectively, the payments were valued at around $803 billion. Americans spent the money on a variety of purchases including food, utilities, and debt payoff. Under both the Trump...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Best Banks for Retirees

Why it won: TD offers a dedicated checking account with perks well suited to retirees, who get to skip fees on some savings accounts, too. For in-person services, TD has branches that stretch along the East Coast. Standout account: 60 Plus Checking has a low, $250 minimum daily balance requirement...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Gas Prices
Motley Fool

Americans Open Record Number of Credit Cards as Inflation Rises

Credit card debt reaches an all-time high. Total revolving credit debt is at an all-time high, breaking the pre-COVID-19 record set in 2019. Americans opened up 11.5 million new bank credit cards in the first two months of the year, almost a third higher than the previous year. Mortgage and...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motorious

Monthly Car Payments Are Soaring

One of the areas where people have really been feeling the pinch in the past year or so is car payments. Unsurprisingly, the average car payment in the United States reached an all-time high of $712 in May, according to Moody’s Analytics. While some might just shrug at such a figure, for some households that’s a crippling amount to be shelling out month after month.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Keep Inflation from Shrinking Your Retirement

Inflation has been a hot topic for months and likely will be well into 2022. Its impact is immense; with inflation at its highest level in 40 years and interest rates rising, consumer sentiment is falling. As we come to grips with rising costs for goods and services, it's also...
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on June 30, 2022: Rates Dip

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Gen Z and millennials default on auto loans at far greater rates than before the pandemic

Young Americans’ finances may have started buckling under the weight of car loans — one more worry to contend with in this precarious economic environment. Generation Z and millennials today have auto loan delinquency rates that are significantly higher than their prepandemic levels, according to new data from the credit reporting agency TransUnion. Gen Z, which includes those born in 1995 and after, has a past-due rate of 2.21 percent, compared with 1.75 percent before the pandemic. Millennials, those born between 1980 and 1994, have fallen behind on car loans at a rate of 2.14 percent, compared with 1.66 percent before the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Here's a Breakdown of Americans' Monthly Credit Card Bills

What have Americans spent with their credit cards this past year?. The pandemic changed how Americans spend, with 80% of Americans planning to continue with at least one of their budget changes post-pandemic. 51% of Americans plan to save extra money and 30% plan to pay off their debt more...
CREDITS & LOANS
AOL Corp

Mortgage Rates Dip After Nearly Doubling in the Last Six Months

As of today, June 30, 2022, the average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed dropped 0.11% from last week to 5.7%, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's compared to 3.179% a year ago. The average mortgage rate for a 15-year fixed is 4.83%, and for a 5/1 ARM, it's 4.5%.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Auto Lenders Brace for Higher Interest Rates, Recession

As the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to beat inflation, all sorts of debt becomes more expensive. Much of the everyday focus may be on credit cards and mortgages. But amid the headlines noting that homebuyers are being priced out of their markets, that savings may be tested by the fact that putting food on the table has become harder as prices soar by double-digit percentage points — auto lending will feel a pinch too.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy