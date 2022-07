Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin filming their upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker, and all eyes are definitely on the project. Lady Gaga is rumored to join the film as Harley Quinn, with the film being labeled a musical. Joaquin Phoenix will return as the titular psychopath, so everything is looking up from here. Joker is a character that's beloved by Batman fans of all ages, and there are a lot of opinions on who should play the character or who is the best interpretation. One name that has always been floated around for the role is Willem Dafoe, with the actor even acknowledging the fan casting while appearing on late night TV. Now, one fan has created a cool design for the actor as the Clown Prince of Crime.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO