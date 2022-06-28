ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Sanderson sisters reunited in new ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanderson sisters are back in a bewitching new trailer for the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2.”. Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are reprising their roles from the hit 1993 movie and returning to Salem in the upcoming Disney+ film. The trailer, which dropped Tuesday,...

www.today.com

ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
EW.com

Everything we know about Hocus Pocus 2: Billy's return, Drag Race queens, and a (new?) black cat

It's felt like 300 years — right down to the day — but now that the witches are back, there's hell to pay for making fans wait this long for the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2. As furiously as we curse the delay, there's undoubtedly magic in the air as Disney readies the highly anticipated sequel to its Halloween classic. The original film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a band of Salem witches with a penchant for terrorizing, hexing, and eating the souls of children. After getting captured and hung by the puritan townspeople of Salem, the three sisters stay dead for a few hundred years — until a group of kids (Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch) unwittingly resurrect them.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Thackery Binx’s Voice Actor Jason Marsden Will Not Return

Click here to read the full article. This fall, “Hocus Pocus 2” will reunite the cast of the beloved Halloween comedy, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones. One member of the cast who won’t be making his return is Jason Marsden, who voiced the cursed cat Thackery Binx, Entertainment Weekly reported. When the trailer for the sequel premiered on Tuesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed a black cat that looked similar to Thackery from the first movie. In the 1993 original, Thackery is a teen boy from Salem who was cursed by the Sanderson sisters to take the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Buckingham
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Froy Gutierrez
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Tony Hale
