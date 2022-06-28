ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British tennis star praised for helping ball boy at Wimbledon

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish tennis star Jodie Burrage is being praised after rushing...

www.today.com

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Fans Are Losing It Over Venus Williams’ Latest Wimbledon Announcement

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Tennis star Venus Williams officially announced her return to Wimbledon. She is set to compete in the mixed doubles alongside Jamie Murray. Fans are stoked by her return—an opportunity to add her first mixed...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Caroline Wozniacki's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Former star tennis player Carolina Wozniacki is among those who have been featured in the issue. In fact, Wozniacki, who was at one point ranked No. 1 in the world, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the years.
TENNIS
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field. He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. While Jones has...
NFL

