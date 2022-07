Damaris Allen was raised by two strong women, her mother and grandmother. They taught and modeled for her that if you love something, if you value something, you fight for it, you sacrifice for it and most importantly you always leave everything better than you found it. From the moment she registered her oldest child for kindergarten at her local public school, she knew she wanted to volunteer and make a difference, and she did just that.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO