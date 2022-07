A smoke column rises during the Bear Creek Fire No. 4 in June 2012. (Photo by Freddie R. Olin IV) As wildfire smoke has enveloped much of Alaska in the past few weeks, we can know that hundreds of dedicated, professional, and tough women and men are fighting each fire that may be encroaching on our lives, whether in the wilderness protecting cabins or nearby communities and villages along each river and highway. The anomaly this year has been the early season tundra fires in the Southwest.

ALASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO