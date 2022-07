SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a red 18-wheeler which contained more than 50 migrants who died in sweltering conditions in San Antonio has been identified. Mexican officials identified the driver as Homero Zamorano, who was spotted on camera at a checkpoint in Encinal, TX Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., just three hours before San Antonio first responders discovered the more than 40 bodies of migrants in the trailer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO