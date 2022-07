PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New legislation going before Pittsburgh City Council aims to protect access to abortions in Pittsburgh. The three bills come as neighboring states look to limit abortion availability. Councilman Bobby Wilson said reproductive rights are a constitutional right after the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Council members Erika Strassburger and Corey O'Connor co-sponsored the bills. "No matter what happens in Pennsylvania or with future Supreme Court decisions, here in Pittsburgh we are going to fight for fundamental rights for everyone," Strassburger said. The first bill calls for city police and other law enforcement to...

