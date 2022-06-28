ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason McCourty explains how Dolphins become Super Bowl contenders

While Jason McCourty is still a free agent and is mulling over his future in the NFL, he’s been getting more into the media game.

He and his twin brother, Devin, co-host the “Double Coverage” podcast where they interview players and talk about some of the biggest issues in the game as well as some world problems.

On Monday, the former Miami Dolphins defensive back joined “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network to discuss the team heading into the 2022 season, and one topic he was asked about is what it’s going to take for them to make the leap to Super Bowl contenders.

“Well, the defense was rolling last year,” McCourty said. “The thing now is the offense has to come to play starting off with that offensive line and being able to run the ball. Once they’re able to do that – like you said, they brought (Terron) Armstead in, they brought in Connor Williams, they brought in a lot of guys to get that done. And then second, big plays, big plays. Tua (Tagovailoa) getting the ball to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, (Raheem) Mostert’s in the backfield, two of the fastest guys with the ball in their hands in the NFL the last few years.”

McCourty was in the locker room and on the field for part of the 2021 season, so he knows the offense struggled more than any of us that were watching from the stands or on television.

Miami has done a lot to address those issues, but the quarterback is still a question mark for a lot of people. McCourty shared his thoughts on Tagovailoa.

“I’m fired up for Tua,” he said. “You give him weapons, he has that Hawaiian mindset – hang loose. The moment doesn’t get too big. He’s been at Alabama. He’s won championships. He knows what it takes. He now has the weapons around him. Tua’s gonna make it happen.”

