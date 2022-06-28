ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Revlon Brush TikTok Compares to Dyson's Airwrap Is 32% Off Before Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe named the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush one of the best beauty products available on Amazon because it's a reliable, budget-friendly hair tool that's similar to the iconic Dyson Airwrap Styler. And now, the affordable blow dry brush is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Hair Products#Dyson S Airwrap#Revlon#Vox#Tiktok
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy