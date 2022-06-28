ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween flight delays and jam-packed highways, patience can wear thin...

www.today.com

travelnoire.com

Airbnb Integrates Safety Product For Solo Travelers

Let’s be honest, there have been horrific Airbnb travel horror stories from hidden cameras to guests turned squatters. Yet, Airbnb is proving to be trying its best to provide its solo-traveling customers with the best experience. In fact, the app’s latest safety feature is aims to promote a safe and secure experience for solo travelers.
TODAY.com

Viral Burger King worker has emotional reunion with daughter, grandkids after 4 years apart

They say good things come to those who wait, and for one diligent fast-food worker, that couldn’t be more true. Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport has said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job. Ford, who has been working under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon, received a gift from management for his exemplary service.
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
Upworthy

'Why do students call me a GOAT?': Teacher gets emotional after learning how much students love them

An eighth grade teacher was confused when students called them a goat. The math teacher was well-loved by students and shared the same affection for the students as well, so it seemed weird that the students would call them a goat. The joke ran all year long as it seemed harmless, but they were curious as to what it meant and turned to Reddit to find out. "Why do my students call me a goat?" they simply asked. The replies led to one of the most wholesome reveals one can imagine. "I am a math teacher for 8th graders at the school I teach at. Throughout this whole past school year, there was this running joke where the students would call me the goat," they wrote.
NBC News

Travel chaos spreads across U.S. due to flight cancellations, delays

Across the nation, many travelers are experiencing chaos at the airport. Over 2,000 flights have been canceled since yesterday, according to FlightAware. The chaos is expected to only get worse for the travel industry during the July Fourth weekend. The surge in travel can be attributed to severe weather and staffing shortages while demand soars.June 23, 2022.
pethelpful.com

German Shorthaired Pointer's 'Extra' Reaction to Seeing His Humans After Vacation is So Hilariously Goofy

No matter how much you think your dog is a perfect angel, you have to admit that sometimes they are total goofballs. One place where they almost always let out their inner weird is at the boarders. Maybe it's because their humans aren't around, but something hilarious always happens when they're there. Tango the German Shorthaired Pointer is no exception, and video of him seeing his mama for the first time after a vacation is too funny.
pethelpful.com

Video of Blind Cat Proudly Bringing Mom a Gift Is Enough to Make Us Weep

Meet @moetblindcat, the sweetest, all-white, blind cat. She's captured our hearts before when we first met her on TikTok. She previously, and proudly, presented her mom with a gift and now, Moet is showing her generosity again. Her kindness is blowing us away because now we know it wasn't a one-time incident.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Beautiful Friendship With Baby Girl Couldn't Be More Touching

There have been plenty of videos of dogs befriending the family's baby or a toddler obsessing over a new pet. Those friendships always sweeten up our timelines. We seriously can't get enough! Then every so often there are the friendships that you'd least expect. The rare ones that you can't believe but you're instantly hooked. That's what happened when we saw TikTok user @stephanie_vito's video of her toddler and her unlikely friend.
Us Weekly

13 of the Best Travel Pillows for Plane Rides and Road Trips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Big trip coming up? Let's make it an opportunity for a big nap too. Whether you're spending a few hours in the air as you cruise across the country or days in a car or on the train, […]
CBS News

Flight cancellations prompt fears of holiday travel chaos

The holiday rush is underway — with nearly 48 million Americans hitting the road or heading to airports for the Fourth of July weekend. Airlines and travelers are preparing for another hectic holiday weekend amid a national pilot shortage. Errol Barnett has the latest.
Apartment Therapy

This Store-Bought Dressing Makes a Perfect (and Easy!) Pasta Salad Every Time, All Summer Long

One clink of this glass and I’m brought back to my aunt’s backyard on a hot summer day, surrounded by family at a table shaded with a fraying, sun-faded umbrella. The glass, though, isn’t a flute filled with Champagne or sparkling wine. In fact, it isn’t a drinking glass at all. This is a black-lidded glass cruet and it contains my favorite herb-laden dressing, made with a packet of Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing & Recipe Mix.
