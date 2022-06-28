Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips

A PACKING expert has revealed why she thinks about packing for her holiday TWO WEEKS before she is due to set off. The idea may seem extreme, but the travel website editor said it helps her think about everything she might need for her trip. Lydia Mansel runs the site...
Let’s be honest, there have been horrific Airbnb travel horror stories from hidden cameras to guests turned squatters. Yet, Airbnb is proving to be trying its best to provide its solo-traveling customers with the best experience. In fact, the app’s latest safety feature is aims to promote a safe and secure experience for solo travelers.
They say good things come to those who wait, and for one diligent fast-food worker, that couldn’t be more true. Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport has said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job. Ford, who has been working under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon, received a gift from management for his exemplary service.
A FASHION expert is offering up some tips that will make Shein clothing appear as though it costs a pretty penny. In a YouTube video titled "10 Tricks to Make SHEIN Clothes Look EXPENSIVE," an influencer named Mariale explains how to make the outfits look high fashion. "I've seen some...
However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
An eighth grade teacher was confused when students called them a goat. The math teacher was well-loved by students and shared the same affection for the students as well, so it seemed weird that the students would call them a goat. The joke ran all year long as it seemed harmless, but they were curious as to what it meant and turned to Reddit to find out. "Why do my students call me a goat?" they simply asked. The replies led to one of the most wholesome reveals one can imagine. "I am a math teacher for 8th graders at the school I teach at. Throughout this whole past school year, there was this running joke where the students would call me the goat," they wrote.
So happy she’s safe now it must have been so tr.aum.atic for her ❤️. Absolutely Beautiful And Precious And Adorable ❤️❤️❤️. The baby elephant, who the rescuers have named Khanyisa, is a very special one. She was discovered tan.gled not far from the...
Americans don't need a passport to get to the No. 1 global city to take a working vacation. Kansas City, Missouri, was named the best city in the world to work during the day and explore after hours without having to use too much of your PTO time, according to a recent analysis from Icelandair.
Across the nation, many travelers are experiencing chaos at the airport. Over 2,000 flights have been canceled since yesterday, according to FlightAware. The chaos is expected to only get worse for the travel industry during the July Fourth weekend. The surge in travel can be attributed to severe weather and staffing shortages while demand soars.June 23, 2022.
DOLLAR Tree towel bars might just become your next favorite purchase. As one creative social media user has proven, they are totally versatile and can be used in a multitude of creative ways. A YouTuber and bargain shopper named Sara Jane uploaded a video highlighting some of her favorite uses...
No matter how much you think your dog is a perfect angel, you have to admit that sometimes they are total goofballs. One place where they almost always let out their inner weird is at the boarders. Maybe it's because their humans aren't around, but something hilarious always happens when they're there. Tango the German Shorthaired Pointer is no exception, and video of him seeing his mama for the first time after a vacation is too funny.
Meet @moetblindcat, the sweetest, all-white, blind cat. She's captured our hearts before when we first met her on TikTok. She previously, and proudly, presented her mom with a gift and now, Moet is showing her generosity again. Her kindness is blowing us away because now we know it wasn't a one-time incident.
There have been plenty of videos of dogs befriending the family's baby or a toddler obsessing over a new pet. Those friendships always sweeten up our timelines. We seriously can't get enough! Then every so often there are the friendships that you'd least expect. The rare ones that you can't believe but you're instantly hooked. That's what happened when we saw TikTok user @stephanie_vito's video of her toddler and her unlikely friend.
Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Big trip coming up? Let's make it an opportunity for a big nap too. Whether you're spending a few hours in the air as you cruise across the country or days in a car or on the train, […]
Knowledge (about how to cope with the crowds) is power. The current headlines about air travel are discouraging, to say the least. For those venturing courageously into the bedlam, use this expert advice on flight-booking techniques, bypassing airport lines, and how to get your money back to minimize the stress of it all.
The holiday rush is underway — with nearly 48 million Americans hitting the road or heading to airports for the Fourth of July weekend. Airlines and travelers are preparing for another hectic holiday weekend amid a national pilot shortage. Errol Barnett has the latest.
One clink of this glass and I’m brought back to my aunt’s backyard on a hot summer day, surrounded by family at a table shaded with a fraying, sun-faded umbrella. The glass, though, isn’t a flute filled with Champagne or sparkling wine. In fact, it isn’t a drinking glass at all. This is a black-lidded glass cruet and it contains my favorite herb-laden dressing, made with a packet of Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing & Recipe Mix.
Comments / 0