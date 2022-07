Supermodel Jerry Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing for divorce from media titan Rupert Murdoch and asked a judge to formally end their six-year marriage.Ms Hall, 65, whose married name is Jerry Murdoch, petitioned for the permanent split in court papers filed in Los Angeles County Courts on Friday, according to DailyMail.com.There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the divorce paperwork filed by her lawyers to end her marriage to 91-year-old Mr Murdoch, who has an estimated personal wealth of $7.68bn (£6.35bn).In her petition, Ms Hall states that she is not fully aware of the scope...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO