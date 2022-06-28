Judy Ann (Faulk) Long

Lindy “Calvin” Brown, age 84, of Chadbourn, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Greenbrier of Fairmont Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fairmont, North Carolina. Calvin as he was affectionately known, was born on January 7, 1938. He was the son of the late John Brown and Smithie J. Williamson Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Baby Boy Brown; brothers Walter(Buster), Melvin, Saul(Jessie), and Senous(Billy); his sisters Sauline and Margie; a granddaughter Krystal Symone Lathon and great-grandson Mark Anthony McCray Jr.
