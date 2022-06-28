Judy Ann (Faulk) Long

Louise Oriole Burevitch died a wealthy woman, surprising many who knew her, and but the Wilmington woman’s legacy has become well-known in the years since her death. “Mrs. B,” as Burevitch was known to her friends, was a Wilmington native whose generosity was well-known in southeastern North Carolina and beyond. Burevitch passed away in September 2014, leaving behind a fortune that few knew she possessed. The bulk of her estate was earmarked for charitable purposes, including $20 million for an endowment to be administered by the N.C. Community Foundation.

